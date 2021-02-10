Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,302 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Antares Pharma worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 679.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

ATRS opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.03 million, a PE ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

