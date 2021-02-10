Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93,785 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

