Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

