Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.32 Million Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 260,984 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EchoStar by 32.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EchoStar by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 49.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.