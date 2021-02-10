Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

