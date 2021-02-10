Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 583,351 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of CLNE opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

