Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.45% of MEI Pharma worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 147,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,743,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 88,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 388,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $483.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

