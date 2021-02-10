Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.41 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -197.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

