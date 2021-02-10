Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Movado Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MOV opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $552.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

