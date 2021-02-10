Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

INSM opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,604. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

