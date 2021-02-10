Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.31.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

