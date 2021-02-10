Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.