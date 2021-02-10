Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 22,636 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 427.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of Vectrus worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

