Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 39,541 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

