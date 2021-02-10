Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

