Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,583.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 43,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

ECL stock opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average is $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

