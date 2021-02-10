Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MX opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

