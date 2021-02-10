Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309,789 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

