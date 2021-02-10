Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 145,216 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,916,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 47.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 195,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,272 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

