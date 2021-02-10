Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 78,349 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,349 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Scholastic worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholastic by 230.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scholastic by 69.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $962.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

