Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 364,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,697,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

