Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Argo Group International by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ARGO opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

