Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,900 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.51% of Daktronics worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 269,619 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 552,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Daktronics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

