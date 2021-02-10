Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $430,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $378,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $658,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,127 shares of company stock worth $1,589,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.