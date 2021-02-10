Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Perficient by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Perficient by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

