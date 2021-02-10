Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALPMY stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 48,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,828. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

