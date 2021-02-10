ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0013

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $547,581.01 and $47.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00402509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.