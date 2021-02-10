Atheios Price Up 257.6% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 257.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $50,649.94 and $430.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,830.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.27 or 0.03857346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.25 or 0.00402063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.41 or 0.01120694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00475876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00388920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00258767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00024345 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,749,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,660,286 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

