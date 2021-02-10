Athene (ATH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Athene to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

