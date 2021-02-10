Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 39,750 shares traded.

Separately, Laurentian upped their price target on Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$58.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.74 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

