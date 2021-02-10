Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Trading Down 12.7%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) fell 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.70. 712,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,682,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 million, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.