Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVEF)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

