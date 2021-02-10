Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.00. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,169,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $265.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 186,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.