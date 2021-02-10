Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.24. 422,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 441,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

