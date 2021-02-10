Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.81 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $615,993.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

