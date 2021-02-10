Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.94 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00012612 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.40 or 0.01141846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.78 or 0.05579801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00045167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031953 BTC.

