Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Down 7%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 21,106,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 39,527,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The stock has a market cap of $249.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 561.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

