Auctus One Day Volume Reaches $64,951.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 53% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $9.42 million and $64,951.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

