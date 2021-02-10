Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases 964 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 662,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,782,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 82,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPM opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $425.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

