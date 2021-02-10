Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.65. 2,359,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,383,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

