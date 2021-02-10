Aurora (AOA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.42 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

