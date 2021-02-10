Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $23.40. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 2,990,274 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at C$25,725.04.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

