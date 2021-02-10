AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.16

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as high as $30.10. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 111,878 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$822.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.16.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

