Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE ALV opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

