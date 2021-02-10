Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for approximately 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Autoliv worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Autoliv by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Autoliv by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.