Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.93. 83,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,362. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

