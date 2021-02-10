Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.93. 83,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,362. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.