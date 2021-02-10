Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.78. 1,613,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.86. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.