AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AVB opened at $173.83 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

