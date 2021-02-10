Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.31

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

