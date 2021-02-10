Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

